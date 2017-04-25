Police unit warned

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police, northern region, Peter Guinness has issued a strong warning to members of the police response unit in Lae about brutality and use of firearms.

The warning came yesterday during the launching of Sector Response Unit at the town police station.

“People have been complaining about police brutality, therefore I will not tolerate abuse of firearms. You were given new firearms by the commissioner so use them according to rules of engagement,” he warned.

Guinness urged response unit members to avoid brutal tactics when dealing with people and advised them to use firearms only when there was a need to.

He said police officers should change their attitude and use firearms only during dangerous encounters with criminals.

“It is against the law to shoot innocent people and I will personally deal with anyone who abuses firearms. Even people who run away from you or call you all sorts of names cannot be shot at,” he said.

Guinness advised SRU members to take control of the firearms during operations where there were a lot of people.

“Your discipline is very important. therefore your appearance should be maintained at all times. Public confidence in police depends on your actions so do your duties well,” he said.

Guinness highlighted that police should accept criticism from the public but should not harass or intimidate the public without a valid reason.

Meanwhile the Sector Response Unit would be based in five sectors of the city to help carry out police work apart from being a rapid response unit.

Like this: Like Loading...