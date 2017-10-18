Police urge bus operators to resume services

By DAPHNE WANI and TREVOR WAHUNE

POLICE in Port Moresby are appealing to bus operators to resume their service for the sake of the city residents, especially students.

Acting Metropolitan Superintendent Christopher Tamari said the grievance raised on the alleged assault of a bus driver by policemen should be dealt with using the proper channel of reporting followed by a police investigation.

“It is the proper process for the victims or their relatives to report such incidents to police so that investigations will be conducted. Any officers found to be involved will be dealt with either administratively or criminally,” said.

Hundreds of students, workers and commuters were left stranded in the city when the bus services were withdrawn by the drivers and operators.

Tamari told The National that the incident at Manu on Monday afternoon involved some officers from the Gordon Police Station who allegedly assaulted a bus driver and his crew.

Meanwhile, Port Moresby PMV Association president Jack Waso said the strike was organised by individual drivers and not by the association committee.

He said the driver allegedly assaulted was admitted at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

“We will be organising a meeting with all concerned parties (bus crews, drivers and owners),” Waso said.

Boroko police station commander Senior Inspector Titus Byagau told The National that he did not support rogue policemen and would investigate the complaint of assault.

“But I must say it has come to the attention of the police and the public that bus drivers have become so ignorant,” he said.

“You correct them about one thing today, they will do the same thing tomorrow. Especially when it comes to parking their buses in the middle of the road.” He said the Manu market was also an undesignated market place and was a contributing factor to traffic congestion.

A student at the University of PNG medical faculty at Taurama Roy Morris said he had to walk all the way from Taurama to his home at 4-Mile.

He saw a lot of people catching taxis to go home.

Foreign Affairs worker Elijah Satubun said he and some friends were lucky to have caught a ride with a workmate from Central Waigani to North Waigani.

Satubun said they saw a lot of workers and students waking home.

