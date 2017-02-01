Police urged to deal with children’s problems

A PROVINCIAL child protection officer is calling on community leaders in Western Highlands not to seek solutions outside official procedures for minors involved in problems.

Peter Nepil, who is also the manager of community development with the department in Western Highlands, said that any problem involving children or the underage should be properly dealt with by the police and court.

Nepil said there were so many cases of rape, sexual assault and assault involving minors but those problems were settled out of court which allowed offenders to roam around freely.

“I want to appeal to the village court magistrates, councillors and church leaders to stop dealing with such matters outside and report the matter straight to police and let the law take its own course,” he said.

He said that problems involving minors didn’t stop when the cases were dealt outside.

Nepil said that while the victims are still living with pain and depression, the offenders move around freely and continued their bad habits.

