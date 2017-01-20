Police visit remote areas to conduct awareness

ENGA police commander George Kakas is visiting remote areas in the province to conduct awareness on law and order, the general election and development issues.

He aims to interact with the local communities to change the public perception that Engans are violent people and always involved in tribal fights.

He is planning more trips this year by air, land or sea to meet and talk to the people, especially during this election year.

“During these trips to Kandep to conduct law and order awareness, I managed to stop one tribal fight with the help of a National Court judge,” he said.

Enga is surrounded by the provinces of East Sepik, Hela, Southern Highlands, Western Highlands and Madang.

