Police warn candidates against convoys in city

By ALPHONSE PORAU

POLICE have warned candidates going to file their nominations to discourage supporters from following them in convoy of vehicles because it causes traffic jams.

Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said they must obey traffic rules and not obstruct other road users.

The one-week nomination period begins today with the issuing of writs by Governor-General Bob Dadae.

Police will be setting up checkpoints in Port Moresby to monitor the movements of the people as the general election gets underway.

“We ask all the candidates to be good and true leaders and abide by the traffic rules,” Turi said.

“No overloading of passengers and people hanging over the vehicles. All traffic rules as normal must be abide and the candidates must take the lead.

“We will be having roadblocks at Five-Mile to stop anyone trying to come to Boroko (to lodge nominations).”

He said candidates must consider and respect other road users in Port Moresby.

“If you are coming with truckloads of people, there are places like Unagi Oval or Jack Pidik Park where you can keep your crowd,” Turi said.

“Come by yourself or with your bodyguards and managers to get endorsed and go back quietly to the crowd and address them.”

Turi urged all candidates to behave in an orderly manner during their campaign.

“Candidate must conduct clean campaigns and not spoil other candidates,” he said.

