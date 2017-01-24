Police warn candidates to follow election process

By ALPHONSE PORAU

CANDIDATES in the National Capital District and Central have been warned to abide by rules set by police during the coming election.

National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi said police would be out in force during the election period to make sure no one broke the law.

“The police have put up a list of rules for the candidates to abide by,” Turi said.

He said police would be looking out to prevent:

Early campaigning;

buying votes or bribery in cash or kind;

campaigning at odd times where people go around shouting in residential areas and disturbing the neighbours; and,

Police officers conducting campaigns for candidates.

Turi encouraged the use of information and communication devices like mobile phones and cameras by everyone, including campaigning managers, scrutineers and candidates to capture anyone doing early campaigning or cheating during polling or counting.

He said what was recorded could be used as evidence in court. Anyone trying to stop the use of mobile phones or cameras should be reported to the police.

Turi also warned that long convoys of vehicles into the city on nomination day would not be allowed.

“Only the candidates would be allowed to go into the electoral office. Later they can meet their supporters in an open area and not drive around the city in groups,” he said.

Campaigns should be free, fair and clean, Turi said. No one must accuse anyone of anything. They are only to talk about their policies. And not on other provocative issues because that will only stir up fights in the city.

Turi also warned that during polling no truckloads of people should be moving around from one place to another to cast votes. This is to stop double voting.

“During the counting of votes, no one will be allowed to erect a tent along roadsides or park vehicles at any counting area and obstruct traffic,” Turi said.

“Only scrutineers with ID cards will be allowed to enter counting venues.”

Turi said anyone found breaking these rules would be arrested and charged.

