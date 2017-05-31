Police warn candidates

POLICE in Western Highlands have warned candidates that they will be arrested if their supporters are involved in election-related violence.

Police commander Chief Supt Martin Lakari issued the warning after receiving reports of two election-related violence last week.

Lakari said election campaigning had been peaceful so far and violence was starting to creep in.

“Police will only move in and arrest the candidate if their supporters are causing problems,” he said.

“We do not want to see supporters becoming too emotional to provoke a situation. This will not be tolerated.”

He said the two violence incidents were caused by supporters.

Police and security officers deployed into the province are monitoring the campaigns.

