Police warn gun smugglers

MADANG police will take a tough stand against gun smuggling in the remaining months before the elections.

Provincial police commander Supt Jacob Singura said this on Sunday after police confiscated a high power modified gun at the Tapo police check point outside Madang town.

Singura said there were only two police officers at the check point last Thursday night and before they approached a PMV bus from Lae, the person sitting with the gun was already gone.

He said no suspect was arrested over the gun smuggling but he warned the public and visitors travelling into the town from the highlands and Lae that those trying to smuggle guns into the province would be severely dealt with.

“I appeal to the public to report to police any suspicious gun dealer or smuggler,” Singura said.

He said Madang police were on alert for any person with firearms who would attempt to disturb election-related activities.

However, Singura said police needed funds to conduct awareness on the safety of the elections before the actual event.

He said their budget for this year would be tight but they would flow with what the Government and electoral commission would allocate them.

Singura expects this year’s election to be challenging for Madang police. The last election held in the province was the 2013 Madang by-election.

Singura pledged police support in this year’s election regardless of the type of budget committed for security.

He said election was a national government activity which required full police security.

