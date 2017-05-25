Police warn Oro people

By HELEN TARAWA

NORTHERN police commander Lincoln Gerari has called on the people of Northern not to take out their election-related frustrations on public facilities and infrastructure.

Gerari’s call follows reports of Maora and Awaru villagers in the Afore local level government area expressing their dissatisfaction by digging drenches and cutting trees to block off roads.

He said the villages had taken the stand to show their frustrations over the lack of services and road infrastructure in their communities over the last 20 years.

According to reports Gerari received from the area through a community-based constable, the people have decided that they will not vote in the coming elections.

“We were informed through the report that the people blocked off the roads because they did not want any candidates in their villages.

“They are claiming that they have voted in leaders every election year but have not seen any tangible benefits and they are now boycotting this election.”

Gerari had deployed policemen in the area since receiving the news on Monday but due to bad weather and poor road conditions, the unit was unable to travel to Afore on Tuesday.

His officers will be travelling this week to ask the villagers to remove the roadblocks.

They will also carry out awareness programme on the elections and educate people on choosing their best leaders, Gerari said.

