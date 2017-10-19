Police welcome resumption of PMV services

By TREVOR WAHUNE

TRAFFIC police in Port Moresby have welcomed the resumption of bus services after a protest by operators on Tuesday, saying it will assist people who depend on buses to move around.

Acting traffic police operation director Joseph Joe said it would greatly help Grade 12 students sitting the national examinations.

“However, not only students were affected, but also the working class,”Joe said.

He said bus operators should consider themselves fortunate to be running such services because in other countries, governments hired companies to provide such services.

He said this was because if there was any disruption to the bus services, the government would hold the companies responsible.

“It would make it easy as well for the government to enforce the law,” Joe said.

Joe said although the protest by the drivers over the alleged assault of a colleague by police officers on Monday was understandable, the transport system could be reviewed.

“We have issued more than 300 licences to bus drivers in Port Moresby to run the transport service,” he said.

“But if such situation continues, we will be forced to re-look at this decision and offer the service to companies instead so that it will be easy for us to regulate and enforce the law.”

Route 17 bus driver Sen Gula said they would have continued the protest if not for the Grade 12 students sitting their exams.

