Police wife beater convicted

A POLICE officer has been remanded in custody after admitting he assaulted his wife, also an officer, outside a police barracks in Port Moresby.

Michael Paul, 27, from Lagui village in Salamaua, Morobe apologised to his wife in the Boroko District Court yesterday.

Magistrate Tracy Ganai entered a guilty plea and convicted Paul for assaulting Catherine Bagen outside the Morata police barracks in Waigani on Jan 10.

The court heard that Paul threw several punches at Bagen and also kicked her while she was on the ground.

Ganai forfeited Paul’s K300 bail and ordered the probation office to submit a pre-sentence report on Feb 2 before his sentencing.

