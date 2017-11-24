Police will leave SABL disputes alone, says Wong

Police Minister Jelta Wong told Parliament yesterday that police will not be used to address issues regarding the special agriculture business leases (SABL).

Responding to a question by Ambunti-Dreikikir MP Johnson Wapunai, Wong said: “A month ago, I put out an article saying that no police will be assisting SABL companies or forestry.”

Wong said he was not aware of a certain case reported “but I will work with the Forestry Minister Douglas Tomuriesa and we will get to the bottom of this and once we do, we will get to the bottom of it.”

Johnson had claimed that the government was using police to address landowners’ disputes with developers.

He said they were aware that a developer was working in their area with approval from the government but the Wewak police had threatened the landowners for questioning the developer.

Wong said he would work with relevant authorities, including Forestry, to confirm details of the Ambunti-Dreikikir case and report back to Parliament.

Like this: Like Loading...