Police withdraw Gesele’s case

By PERO SIMINJI

Police withdrew the case of the Deputy Governor of Western Abini Gesele, pictured, who was charged with false assumption of authority.

Waigani Committal Court magistrate Mekeo Gauli removed the charge against him yesterday after an application was moved in court by the arresting officer to withdraw the case.

Gesele 46, from Balimo in the South Fly district of Western, was discharged on the charge of false assumption of authority in office.

He was charged last year.

Gauli while withdrawing the case, said the arresting officer could investigate the matter further.

The arresting officer made the application to have Gesele’s case withdrawn by way of an affidavit.

Gauli told Gesele he was discharged.

“The application on the withdrawal of your case is granted and you are discharged”, Gauli told Gesele in court.

Gauli ordered that Gesele’s police bail of K500 be refunded.

Gesele was arrested on Jan 11 by the Fraud Squad at the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate office in Port Moresby.

Police alleged that on Sept 22 last year, Gesele, without authority, represented himself as acting governor of the Fly River government and chairman of the provincial executive council and signed on a purported letter. The letter was allegedly addressed to the Secretary of the Department of Personnel Management testifying and endorsing the extension of Gull Gorgom’s (Gesele’s co-accused) appointment as acting provincial administrator.

Gesele allegedly signed the letter as being so authorised when he knew he was not authorised to do so.

A formal complaint was laid and as a result he was apprehended and arrested and later charged.

