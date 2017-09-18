Police work with community leaders to fight crime

By LUKE KAMA

MANUS provincial police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu says community policing is working well to address law and order issues.

Yapu told The National in Manus last week that he had appointed village leaders and chiefs as community police officers.

“That is to bring policing responsibility back to the communities. We want the community to take ownership of policing,” he said.

“I have travelled to most parts of the province, spent time with villagers, leaders and chiefs discussing the concept with them before implementing.”

He said the leaders were appointed by police representatives in the villages so that they should feel responsible and

the people respected them as police officers.

“When there is a law-and-order issue in the community, they use their influence and the power we give them to act quickly and solve the issue,” he said.

“They also have my number. So if it’s beyond their control, they call me and we respond quickly.”

Yapu saidthe village leaders sometimes arrest suspects and brought them to Lorengau.

“If they spend money on fuel to bring the suspect, we make sure to reimburse their fuel money,” Yapu said.

Community police officer of BipiIsland Vincent Tote said community policing was working well.

“We are leaders but we have limits to what we do. But giving us such recognition and standings as police representative in the community gives us some higher standings and power in the community to address problems and issues in the community.”

