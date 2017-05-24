Police to work together to ensure safety

By REBECCA KUKU

THE Australian Federal Police has clarified that the training of an armed response unit in PNG is not a part of its policing partnership with the country.

An AFP spokesman said the AFP and the PNG Constabulary shared an important and enduring relationship and were working together to ensure the safety and success of APEC 2018.

He was responding to the plan by the PNG police to hire an American firm to train local officers to be members of an Elite Rapid Response Unit.

The AFP spokesman said Australia funding to PNG did not cover training for such a unit.

“Members of the AFP in PNG are deployed in an advisory capacity only.

“They do not have an operational role and do not have executive (arrest) powers or authority,” he said.

“The Australian Government has also committed an additional $48 million to extend our longstanding policing partnership with PNG.”

The spokesman said the funding would ensure the continued presence of 73 Australian Federal Police personnel in PNG, and assist the local police prepare for the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

“More than 50 AFP personnel have dedicated advisory roles specifically related to the planning of the forum.

He said to ensure security for APEC 2018, the AFP and the local police were developing or establishing capabilities in the joint security task force, major event planning, police operations centre, close personal protection, traffic policing, intelligence, airport policing, water policing, bomb search, dogs, public order management, negotiators, investigations, finance, human resources and logistics.

