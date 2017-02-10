Police yet to confirm reports

POLICE in Vanimo are yet to confirm reports on social media that a shipment of counterfeit K100 notes was sent from Indonesia for circulation.

West Sepik provincial police commander, Robert Gesa, told The National yesterday that the claims were only rumours and that he and his men would investigate and get down to the bottom of this.

“These are rumours yet to be confirmed and we have a team of investigators working on this. We will be able to come up something this weekend or early next week,” Gesa said.

He said that there were reports that a large quantity of devalued money that could not be circulated, in K20 notes, that was found by border authorities and West Papuan. The money was not printed over the border and was not counterfeit but soiled notes.

