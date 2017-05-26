Policeman with arms, charged

POLICE have charged a policeman and five others who were found in possession of ammunition, pistols and army uniform when their vehicle was stopped at a roadblock in Eastern Highlands last week.

They have been charged under section 16 of the Summary Offences Act (SOA) and section 65 A of the Firearms Act, said Eastern Highlands police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal.

He said the accused are being held at the Goroka police cells and will appear before the Grade Five Goroka District Court on Monday.

The prosecutor has named these accused: detective Constable Cyrus Natel, 27, from Pakule village in Ialibu Pangia district; Michael Pawo, 27, of Yalu village in Kagua-Erave; Raymond Kuru, 40, of Yame village Kagua-Erave district; Rimbu Rove, 30, of Rogoma village Kagua-Erave; and David Benjamin, 28, of Rogoma village in Kagua Erave district, in Southern Highlands province.

They were in a vehicle which police stopped them at a roadblock at the Korofeigu section of the Highlands Highway on the night of May 18 and arrested the suspects. In the vehicle police found a police Armscor Magnum pistol (serial number A1341881) and a US Army Colt pistol (serial number 94077). The rounds of ammunition were 38x9mm, 81×5.56mm, 45x 7.62mm and 10x Bulldog .357mm.

The Papua New Guinea Defense Force uniforms didn’t have chevrons or pips to show the rank or file and were two pairs of field (DPU) trousers, five field jackets and five bush berets.

Supt N’Drasal said the army uniforms could have been worn by mercenaries pretending to be PNG Defence Force soldiers during polling days to intimidate voters and they could easily have gone unnoticed by the security forces on official duty in the area.

