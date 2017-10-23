Policeman charged for misusing vehicle

A policeman stationed in Tapini, Goilala district, was arrested last Wednesday at a roadblock at Doa in Central when he was allegedly transporting store goods using a police vehicle.

Central police commander Laimo Asi confirmed the incident and said that the officer was arrested and charged for misusing vehicle belonging to the Tapini police station.

“The officer used the police vehicle to transport over K4000 worth of store cargo from Port Moresby to Tapini when he was intercepted by police at a road block in Doa, he said.

“The officer has been detained and will be formally charged for misusing of police vehicle and driving without a licence.”

Asi said that the officer was paid K1000 to transport the store cargo.

“We are still investigating the matter and I believe other officers are also involved in this and I will have them arrested and charged too if the investigation findings find them guilty.”

Asi said that police vehicles were not for police officers to make money from or do their private business in.

“Misusing of police vehicles is a crime and I will look into the matter and ensure that all those officers who have been involved in transporting store cargo arrested and charged.”

