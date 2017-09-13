Policeman charged with murder

A FORMER police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of wilful murder of two high-risk prisoners, William Kapris and Raphael Walimini, four years ago.

Philip Pokop, 44, from Bowat village, Lorengau in Manus, was locked up at the Boroko Police Station yesterday after he was charged.

Police alleged that on July 22, 2013, Pokop was one of the officers selected to hunt down the notorious Kapris and Walimini, both from East Sepik, who escaped from the Bomana Correctional Institution on May 14, 2013.

At that time Pokop held the rank of sergeant and was in-charge of a team, of policemen who continued the search.

It was alleged that Kapris and Walimini were travelling from Agevairu 24 market down towards Galley Reach when they were stopped by police at Camp 48, Gabadi in Central.

Police said there were seven passengers in the vehicle including Kapris and Walimini and they all surrendered to police with their hands above their heads.

It was alleged that Kapris and Walimini were identified and taken to the other end of the vehicle and shot several times each.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Operations, Jim Andrews told The National that he had stopped further arrests of police officers relating to the deaths.

He said he could not comment on the arrest of Pokop.

Andrews said his office was still awaiting a letter from the police com missioner requesting the attorney-general to re-open the case.

