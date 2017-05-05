Policeman jailed for discharging firearm

A Port Moresby-based policeman was jailed for eight months by the Goroka District Court for discharging a firearm and being in possession of a firearm while under the influence of liquor.

Senior Constable Ken Korai, attached to the Special Services Division (SSD) of Port Moresby-based police mobile squad, was on his way to his Okapa village on April 24.

It was getting late so he booked into the Faniufa Gateway Guest House with two fellow police members.

The court heard that had an argument with a group of drunken men. In the process, Korai discharged a firearm into the air.

He told the court that the discharging of firearm was an act of self-defence and to protect his comrades and others.

The incident occurred on April 24 at around 9pm.

Police arrived at the scene, disarmed him and took him to the police station.

Magistrate Gerard Vetunawa found him guilty and sentenced Korai to five months and three months respectively on the two charges. He is at Bihute jail.

