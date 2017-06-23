Policeman at large after escaping

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

A PORT Moresby-based mobile squad officer, wanted for allegedly discharging his firearm in public, is now at large after escaping twice from custody in the West and East Sepik provinces, West Sepik police commander Supt Robert Gesa said yesterday.

Gesa said that the accused was believed to be at his base at the McGregor Barracks in NCD.

“We will get a bench warrant for his arrest and will submit it to his commanders at the Special Service Division in Port Moresby for him to appear before the Vanimo District Court. He was supposed to appear before the court last Friday for discharging about 10 rounds of bullets in public at East Tower last Thursday.

“But he escaped to Aitape in a dinghy in the early hours of last Friday morning.”

Gesa said that after escaping to Aitape, the accused created disturbances there.

“He then packed up and escaped in a vehicle to Wewak and was arrested by police officers there. Somehow, he again escaped from Wewak police and is believed to be in Port Moresby.”

Gesa said that the officer was attached to the mobile squad that was deployed to Aitape-Lumi by Treasury Minister Patrick Pruaitch.

However, sources said that the officer was still in Aitape.

“It’s the other officer that went to Wewak and escaped to Port Moresby. That officer who escaped to Port Moresby is also expected to appear before the Vanimo District Court tomorrow for allegedly bashing up a man in Aitape,” one source said.

