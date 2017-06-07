Policeman selected to undergo a two-year training course

A 32-year-old policeman from Imbonggu in the Southern Highlands, is one of 29 officers selected nationwide for the two-year officer training course in Port Moresby.

First constable Steven Pilimpo who is attached with Mobile Squad 5 based in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, flew to Port Moresby last Saturday to undergo the training.

Pilimpo, from Kame village in the Imbonggu district, said that he was among the 29 officers selected for training out of the 100 who were short-listed.

He joined the police force in 2006 and was attached to various sections during his 18 month probation period before being transferred to the prosecution section in 2008.

After three years with the prosecution section he was shifted to Mobile Squad 5 in 2011 and after a year he was promoted to the rank of first constable.

Pilimpo said that while with the mobile squad, he applied for the officer management training when it was advertised.

“In Western Highlands, eight of us were short-listed and we went down to Port Moresby for further tests and I was the only one

selected from the province,” he said.

He said that the two-year training started on Monday and would be completed by June 2019.

Pilimpo thanked his bosses for giving him such an opportunity to gain more skills and knowledge to apply in his work place after the training.

“I will try my best to make use of the opportunity given to me and serve the force and people to the best of my ability.”

He added that he did not want to have regrets in the future because such an opportunity would not come around the next time.

