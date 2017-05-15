Policemen convicted of arson and rape

By DEMAS TIEN

A SENIOR police officer was convicted of arson and his four officers of rape by the National Court in Wewak last Wednesday.

Justice George Manuhu found former Wewak Police Station commander Chief Inspector Sakawar Kasieng, from Sibilanga village in West Sepik, guilty of arson and his four police officers Robin Weibi, from Tomonoum village in West Sepik, Timon Kangapu, from Hirae village in Southern Highlands, Stanley Moui Jombu, from Passam in East Sepik and Nigel Tianguma Harvey, from Mikarew village in Madang, guilty of rape.

Justice Manuhu adjourned their case to June 19 to allow time for pre-sentence reports.

The court will decide on their sentence after hearing submissions.

The court heard that at least 15 policemen, led by Kasieng and assisted by civilian informants, conducted a dawn raid on Dec 7, 2013, at Kwanumbo village in Boikin, East Sepik, to capture a number of prison escapees, including the rape victim’s father who was serving 40 years for wilful murder.

The court heard that during the raid, two houses were torched, items were stolen, the escapees were apprehended and tied up and one escapee’s leg was shot at after he was restrained.

The court heard that four policemen then entered the victim’s house and raped her.

The court heard that the policemen held her hands and legs against the floor and each took turns to sexually penetrate her.

The victim’s mother made a complaint to Kasieng but he commanded her to shut up.

The court heard that the mother was assaulted and restrained by the police following orders from Kasieng. The victim’s parents, her brother and the victim herself gave evidence in court. Kasieng his four officers opted to remain silent.

