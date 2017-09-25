Policemen are peacemakers, says Andrews

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE killing of young police officers, who are to be seen as peacemakers, is unacceptable and uncalled for, Deputy Police Commission Jim Andrews says.

Andrews, who is also Chief of Operations, said this on Friday at Kimininga Police Barracks in Mt Hagen during the funeral service for the late Constables Alex Kopa and Glen Jimmy who were killed during the national election in Wabag, Enga.

The two policemen were attached with Mobile Squad Six based in Mt Hagen and deployed to Enga. They were shot dead on July 22 in Wabag town by a supporter of a candidate.

The man who pulled the trigger was killed shortly after by other policemen.

Andrews told mourners at the funeral that it was very sad and heart-breaking when some thugs deliberately took away lives of young policemen.

Andrews said that the two deceased policemen were like his sons and he felt very sad to lose young officers who received orders from him.

He said policemen and women as peacemakers put their lives at great risk to save lives and properties.

“The killings of the two officers are results of the kind of work policemen and women throughout the country signed an oath to carry out.”

Andrew said the two policemen were killed by a criminal while carrying their constitutional duties.

He said that not all Engans were involved in the killings.

The caskets of the two late policemen were transported by road on Saturday morning back to their home provinces for burial.

Jimmy’s casket was transported to Aviamp village in Jiwaka while Kopa’s casket was transported to Chuave district, Chimbu.

Meanwhile, Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas called for an investigation into the killing of two policemen in Wabag.

According to police, a joint police and Ombudsman Commission investigation team would be in Wabag to probe the killings and other shootings during the election.

