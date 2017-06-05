‘Policies key, not personal agendas’

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says his People’s National Congress party is campaigning on its policies while other parties are using personal attacks.

He said this when commenting on the bitter attacks on the PNC by Opposition parties and candidates during campaigning, as well as on social media.

“Our biggest disappointment is that none of the parties are stating their policies in the detail,” O’Neill told The National.

“Many of them have got no policies, no vision, so they are campaigning on emotion and resorting to a dirty style of campaigning that has never been seen before in the country.

“We have people going about trying to incite trouble and saying things that are not in the best interests of the unity of the country.

“That’s the style of politics that we must avoid.

“Our message is that people must be given the choice to elect leaders who have the vision and the desire to work for our country.” O’Neill said PNC’s campaign was “very good” so far with two weeks to go before polling starts on June 24.

“We are campaigning using a different approach than that being used by other parties,” he said.

“Our approach is based on our policies in education, health, infrastructure and explaining the workings of the economy to our people.

“We have a record of delivering our commitments over the last five years.

“What we’ve committed in 2012, we’ve delivered over the last five years, and what we commit now we will deliver over the next five years.

“The response from the people is overwhelming. They identify with our policies. They want strong leaders with policies that are going to make a difference in their lives.”

