Policing law & order important, says Soso

By ZACHERY PER

EASTERN Highlands Governor Julie Soso maintained her continued support towards police when she presented three new vehicles last week.

Two of them would be used by community policing units in Goroka and Kainantu towns while the third was given to the task force.

Soso said policing law and order in the province was very important because the people need peace and harmony to live.

She did not only presented vehicles but also helped to refurbish the Goroka police station building and had earlier presented K130,000 to the provincial police commander Chief Supt Alex N’Drasal which was used to purchased computers for the units.

“I will continue to support the work of police in Eastern Highlands province as maintaining law and order in the province is very important,” Soso said.

She presented the keys of the new Toyota Land Cruiser troop carriers to Chief Supt N’Drasal witnessed by senior members of the police force, provincial administrator Samson Akunai and public servants.

The full refurbishments of the provincial police headquarters with over K1 million was completed and opened in December last year.

Chief Supt N’Drasal thanked Governor Soso for the support she has given to police in the province.

