Policing noise pollution a challenge for police

I READ with interest off-the-cuff comments of citizens on a growing pest called “noise pollution”.

Specialist lawyers and police could be approached to comment on the issue.

Noise pollution is a civil breach of law. Each home owner has a right to quiet and peaceful enjoyment of his or her house.

It means a neighbour has obligation to keep volume of his or her noise down and to the confines of his or her premises.

Criminal law might be weak. It requires smart policing. Drunkeness is often associated with noise pollution.

Some vulgar language are fast becoming accepted as normal.

In such situation an offender or group of offenders could be arrested and charged under Summary Offences Act for drunk and disorderly conduct as well as for use of vulgar language.

And if arguments result between neighbours then another charge for breach of peace could be laid as well.

Let us see how our police tackle this pest called noise pollution until the government enacts specific law to deal with it.

James Wanjik, Via email

