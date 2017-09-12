Policing and public drinking

I AM disappointed with the poor policing of alcohol drinking in public places in Lae.

I have worked and lived in Lae for almost 35 years and I have seen a lot of hard-working individuals and visitors park their car in a secluded spot and have a drink after a long drive or a hard day’s work.

They often get booked or are made to pay an on-the-spot fine without getting a receipt back in return.

Perhaps the city authorities can allocate a place where people can go and enjoy their beer, even if a small fee is charged for the privilege.

The Lae city policing unit can monitor this area 24/7.

This will be a win-win situation for both the city council and its people,

Chillie Peps

Lae

Morobe Province

Like this: Like Loading...