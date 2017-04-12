Policy to guide partners

NATIONAL Planning Minister Charles Abel is encouraging development partners to work together with the National Government to build its system.

The minister reiterated that development partners should assist Papua New Guinea in building its system and not work in parallel to what the Government was doing.

“Through the Development Cooperation Policy that I keep on repeating, we are also trying to guide our development partners to come in and do the same work with us in terms of delivering goods and services to our people,” he said.

“I spoke at the ministerial forum with the Australian government and I said you need to come and assist us to build our system.

“Build the government system, which include the procurement system, monitoring system, reporting system, auditing system and so on.

“We don’t want a parallel system with our development partners doing things on the side.”

Abel said the PNG Government may have issues with its system in terms of transparency and acquittals and that also needed help from developments partners to address.

“We may have issues with our system in terms of transparency and acquittals, but help us build that system,” he said.

“We are a sovereign nation and you must come and help build our own system. You can’t come and say PNG is never going to work and the Australian government, or other development partners run things on the side, parallel to our system.

“That’s not acceptable.

“If you want to help us, please help build our system. I commend Australia and other development partners for all their support that they have given to us. All of us are a team; we need to build one system with focus to bring services.”

