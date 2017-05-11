Political debate won’t affect Apec summit, says O’Neill

Reports by HELEN TARAWA

POLITICAL debate about the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit will not stop Papua New Guinea from delivering an outstanding and unique forum next year, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

O’Neill assured officials attending the Security Partners Working Group meeting in Port Moresby on Tuesday that Apec would be hosted as planned.

“I know Papua New Guinea is now right in the middle of an election and you will see some political debate taking place around Apec,” he said.

“But I can assure you that some of the minor parties, who are saying that they will review the Apec arrangements, will certainly not have the numbers to form new government in a few months’ time.

“I thank you for your participation in this forum.

“Apec is truly a unique opportunity for Papua New Guinea, it is an outstanding event for the economies of the Apec countries.

“We will need your support in the security area and we know that this is again a unique opportunity for Papua New Guinea hosting an event for the first time.”

O’Neill said Apec was a national priority for PNG and had the support of member countries.

“We can assure you that the infrastructure we are now building all around the country – new airports, terminals, hotels being upgraded and roads built -will cater for this important event which will also have a lasting effect on our country,” he said.

“The infrastructure that we are building is going to be serving the country for a long term, especially the Apec House that we are building for the Apec leaders’ meeting at Ela Beach.

“It’s a one-day meeting but the facility will be converted into a modern museum for Papua New Guinea.

“We can display all our unique arts and crafts that Papua New Guinea is so proud of having,” O’Neill said.

