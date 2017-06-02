Political groups urged to avoid violence

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has reminded people that there is no need for violence during the election.

He has urged political parties and candidates to take ownership of the election and not to cause trouble.

Gamato told The National yesterday that it was inevitable that there would be violence, however, the issue was to minimise this.

“I think it’s because there’ll be rival candidates and their supporters, and when they come to the polls, they intimidate each other,” he said.

“As I’ve said, our role is to go out and set up polling stations, and provide facilities for people to come and vote. Police will be there to counter any security threats, violence or intimidation, but the greater responsibility – in my view – is that political parties and candidates must take responsibility.

Gamato said he could not say violence would not happen, but even it if happened, “the important thing is to mitigate it, avoid it, and use commonsense in encouraging supporters not to preempt violence, intimidation and threats.”

He said he had been informed by his officers throughout the country that campaigning over the last five weeks had been “low-key and quiet generally”

Like this: Like Loading...