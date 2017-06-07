More political parties, more corruption

I AM writing in regarding to the Party System in Papua New Guinea.

So far, in 2017 National Election we have a total of 44 registered political parties competing to form the next Government.

One critic is that, people may think that the total of 44 political party is good for PNG stability and democracy.

Whereas, I claimed that the more political parties we have, the more corrupted our country is.

However, there are three reasons to justify my point.

Firstly, the lack of effective policies around which political parties can unite to enable them to evolve and develop.

Secondly, the weakness of Organic Law on Political Party and Candidate (OLPPC) in addressing party leaders hopping from one party to another during campaign period.

Finally, the unbalanced separation of power between the three arms of government (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) is the cause of executive dominance in the parliament.

All is all, I suggest that the next government elected should critical look into the three important factors as I mentioned above and find solution in a more open and transparent manner for the good of our beautiful nation.

Alois Kaluweh

UPNG

