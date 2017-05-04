Political rallies, campaigns affect school attendances, police say

By PETER WARI

POLITICAL campaigning and rallies are affecting school attendances in the Southern Highlands and Hela with both teachers and pupils staying away, police said.

Pupils are missing classes to follow their parents to general election rallies and teachers are absent to campaign for political parties, said Hela police commander Superintendent Michael Welly.

A concerned Welly said the students should be in the classrooms learning instead of running around with their parents supporting election candidates.

“Students should concentrate on their studies rather than running around attending political rallies and parents are duty bound to ensure their children turn up for school,” he said.

“I would like to remind the parents that whatever quick money they want to gain from aspiring politicians will not last long and the important thing is for their children to be educated.”

Southern Highlands police Commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto said it is the responsibility for the provincial education department to deal with teachers who are following candidates and helping with their campaign.

He said the provincial education adviser must take appropriate actions to deal with those teachers.

“The future of the students are important and that is why I issued a warning to candidates to control their noises after hours.

“Students must not be involved in politics and concentrate on their studies and that responsibility lies in the hands of the parents and teachers.”

Papoto said the overloading of motor vehicles by the supporters of candidates is a breach of the traffic laws and police will impound those vehicles. Police are concerned about the safety of the people.

