Politicians, like pastors, have key duties: Rev

POLITICIANS and public servants have mandated responsibilities and organisational principles similar to those of ordained pastors, says a church academic.

Reverend Dr Zirajukic Kemung, a theologian and lecturer at Martin Luther Seminary, said that a politician can both be a citizen and a Christian and is free to quote from the Bible at any time.

“But he or she have to refer to his or her text books and the organisational principles and . . . politicians needed to quote the clause in the constitution, organic laws, leadership code of conducts and Vision 2050 in terms of social service delivery mechanisms,” Kemung said.

Kemung was responding to Bulolo MP Sam Basil’s criticism of Lutheran church leaders bestowing politicians with songang, kasiga and kikefung titles.

“This titles are solely for church leaders instead it’s a misconception that encourages politicians to deviate from performing political responsibilities instead taking over ordained pastors’ roles and abusing organisational principles,” Basil said.

Basil said that bestowing church titles on politicians undermines the ordained pastor’s roles.

“Politicians have the responsibility to provide socio-economy services and political leadership unlike the pastor who guides and leads citizens based on Christian spiritual principles,” Basil said.

Kemung said that while everyone can speak and express an opinion, a pastor is ordained to preach and his or her reference point is the Bible.

Similarly, he said, politicians are mandated to legislate and deliver socio-economic services and their reference point is the constitution, the law and leadership codes.

