Politicking halting EHP growth

The heavy toll on development prospects of the Eastern Highlands comes courtesy of a heavy and unwarranted interference from one particular national politician and minister in the current government.

The ministry’s under-par performance during his term as the political head speaks volumes of his hopelessness as a state minister but who is so crafty in meddling with the provinces internal affairs.

A sense of guilt does not exist with animals and it seems this individual has none within his human faculty, given the fact that the genesis of the provinces’ downfall began under his reign some years back.

Eastern Highlanders are called to disengage themselves with this particular individual who has no development agenda for the province except the one to get his cronies into strategic provincial positions within the administration to facilitate his self-ego.

Be warned that once the law gets to you, he has the propensity to desert you and leave you hanging at the gallows.

He is infamous for doing that.

The impasse at the provincial headquarters is far from over as this person continues to dishonour the appointment of the administrator through due screening process and also by the courts.

While this impasse is going on, development in the province is nonexistent and progress is more backward than forward.

Educated Eastern Highlanders are soul searching to identify the true motives for this person’s relentless pestering of the provincial administration and find none for fostering development and bettering Eastern Highlands.

We laugh together with him, not for the fun itself, but at him, for his foolish out-dated political plots that have no place in today’s political arena.

Does anyone need learning?

Our province is home to one of the country’s prestigious universities and yet the cry of the silent majority does not seem to have been taken up by our elites and academics.

So for the sake of everyone in the province, I ask this particular Eastern Highlander to grow up, display the true leadership traits he professes to possess and consider our province’s development more than his self-ambition.

Numutokave Enuffizenuf

Via email

