Politics should not mix with church matters

ON Sunday a clergy retirement service was held in Tatana village.

God blessed this day for the retiring reverend after 39 years of God’s service of which five was in sickbay until Sunday.

However, it suddenly turned into a den for thieves where by the sermon by the bishop was a political in nature.

Leave politics out of church services as this is a dangerous mix.

Give what belongs to Caesar and give what belongs to God.

The day was hijacked and belonged to the wolves and political yoyos in sheep skin.

To Christians nationwide pray humbly that this type of propaganda be rebuked and reversed back to hell from where it came from in this time when our political destiny is in our hands. Vote for God.

The truth mover

Port Moresby

