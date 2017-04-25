Politics being played in Hunters selections

Why is the Hunters coach Micheal Marum keeping players such as Isreal Eliab when he has lost his glory days?

Eliab is currently in low form and is a deteriorating liability to the club, sponsors and fans.

Hunters loose big time due to non-performing players like Eliab.

If Micheal Marum can drop players like Brandy Peter, Adam Korave and Timothy Lomai at the first sight of their fitness level, why keeping him in the team.

It’s becoming obvious to most of us the fans of SP Hunters that Micheal Marum is playing a bit of politics in his selections.

Naiko

Hunters supporter

