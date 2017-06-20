Poll claims raise security level

SECURITY forces engaged in the election in the National Capital District are on high alert after receiving reports that some candidates may try to rig the election for the regional seat, Met Supt Benjamin Turi said.

Turi said that they also received reports that those candidates may have engaged criminals and rogue police officers to help at the polling stations.

“These candidates are also reported to have in their possession extra ballot papers to inflate their votes,” Turi said.

“These candidates have been identified and will be brought in to the Boroko police station to be questioned.

“I have met and briefed the soldiers, warders and police on Friday to be on the lookout and to monitor this information that we have received.

“We also have received information that threats were made to the National Capital District Governor Powers Parkop.”

Turi said that they have now stepped up operations for the polling and counting venues.

“There will be no vehicles near theses venues and government vehicles (PNG Electoral Commission, police vehicles) entering these venues will be thoroughly checked.”

Meanwhile, there have been intelligence reports that last month, 60,000 generic ballot papers had been smuggled across the PNG-Indonesian border.

According to these reports the ballot papers came in six crates from Jayapura into Vanimo on a dinghy and have already been circulated throughout the country and were now in the possession of certain election managers, returning officers and assistant returning officers.

Papua New Guinea border officials said that they have the report but have no funds to investigate the claims.

