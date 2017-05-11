Poll distracts students: Teacher

THE headmaster of a primary school in East Sepik says the general election will have positive and negative effects on students.

Wirui Saint Mary’s Primary School headmaster Anton Kumeng said some students skipped classes during the nomination period to join people travelling to the nomination venues with their candidates.

“My school has more than 1000 students. When the nominations began, they all ran off. Less than 200 students remained in school, those I believe have been disciplined by their parents.” Kumeng said it could be good in a way for those children as it was part of their learning process.

“When we teach them in political classes about how Governments are formed, they actually get to see how the process happens,” he said. “So this is like a practical lesson for them after the theories in class.”

But Kumeng said they should have attended classes.

“Because the school is right at the centre of the Wewak town, campaigns are happening all around us. Children love listening to people so many of them do not attend classes when they hear a campaign somewhere close to where they live.”Meanwhile, Kumeng said the school was recently broken into and items including computers worth more than K10,000 were stolen.

He said the school had reported the matter to police but the items stolen had not been recovered by the police.

