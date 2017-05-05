Poll managers warned to be transparent

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has urged election managers to be honest and transparent in the conduct of the general election.

Closing a two-day election managers’ workshop in Port Moresby yesterday, he said they must adhere to the code of conduct.

“Be honest and transparent in conducting the 2017 national election,” Gamato said.

“Follow the code-of-conduct and you, and the returning officers, will not go wrong.

“Advise your returning officers not to give in to political pressure.

“Do not mark ballot papers outside the normal process.

“Avoid receiving bribes and corruption within and outside the polling places, before, during and after the polling and counting.

“Be strong and supportive to the returing officers in making critical decisions – decisions that will not create any opportunities for legal challenges in the Court of Disputed Returns after the election.”

Gamato urged the managers to ensure that the returning officers fix the “Election Express Lane” to allow women, girls, disabled and marginalised people to access the polling stations and cast their vote.

