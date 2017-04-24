Poll official wants job back

SUSPENDED Hela administrator William Bando has filed an application at the Waigani National Court seeking orders for reinstatement.

His lawyer Anthony Waira told the court, presided by Justice Les Gavara-Nanu, that the matter was urgent because the general election was coming up and Bando was the chairman of provincial election committee.

Waira told the court that there was confusion in Hela on who should coordinate and assist the electoral commission to run the general election.

Justice Gavara-Nanu refused to hear the application on Friday because State lawyers were not present in court as they were short-served with the court documents.

He said the matter was of public importance and public interest because it included the Minister for Public Service Commission Sir Puka Temu, Hela provincial executive council (PEC) and the Hela Governor Francis Potape.

He said it would be better for the State lawyers to be present to argue the matter.

The court heard that Bando was suspended from office with full pay on April 12. Following his suspension, a Kove Waiko was appointed as the acting administrator.

Potape said in a statement that the suspension was an administrative matter that was subjected to an internal investigation in relation to serious financial mismanagements and continuous insubordination to lawful instructions.

“Bando is so concerned about the elections now, he failed to conduct one single provincial steering committee election in the last four years,” Potape said.

“The acting provincial administrator is in the process of working with the Hela election management team so the best Bando can do is put the interest of the Hela people ahead of his own and allow a smooth transition.”

Potape appealed to other politicians to respect and support the decision of the PEC.

He said continuous politics against the decision of PEC would not help the people.

“The national government must always work with provincial governments, especially in the areas of the fighting corruption in the administration and governance sectors,” Potape said.

