Poll print job overseas a blow for PNG
I WISH to express my disappointment with the decision by the electoral commissioner to print the 2017 election ballot papers in Indonesia.
This is because:
- Our currency is getting low and millions will be going out with zero returns or no profit;
- The only reason the ballot papers will be printed overseas is because of the high cost of printing in PNG which is nothing compared to loss of currency flow; and,
- They should utilise that failure as stated on The National long ago and sort it out because we are well over 40 years of independence and its not a new thing to solve.
The commissioner should make a wise decision because our economy is on the edge of collapsing.
He must think outside the box for the long-term interest of the country.
Concerned Citizen
North Waigani, NCD