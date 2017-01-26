Poll print job overseas a blow for PNG

I WISH to express my disappointment with the decision by the electoral commissioner to print the 2017 election ballot papers in Indonesia.

This is because:

Our currency is getting low and millions will be going out with zero returns or no profit;

The only reason the ballot papers will be printed overseas is because of the high cost of printing in PNG which is nothing compared to loss of currency flow; and,

They should utilise that failure as stated on The National long ago and sort it out because we are well over 40 years of independence and its not a new thing to solve.

The commissioner should make a wise decision because our economy is on the edge of collapsing.

He must think outside the box for the long-term interest of the country.

Concerned Citizen

North Waigani, NCD

