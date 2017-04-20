Poll process to begin

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has told heads of Government departments and State agencies to stay neutral and focus on delivering services as the 2017 general election process begins.

“I urge you to stay focused on your jobs. Over the next three months, you are tasked to maintain the public service and continue delivering to our people. Leave the politics to the politicians,” he said.

Heads of departments and agencies met at the Agiru Centre in Mendi, Southern Highlands, yesterday to discuss issues relating to the general election, which starts with the issuing of writs today by Governor-General Bob Dadae in Port Moresby.

O’Neill reminded the heads that they represented what most describe as the engine room of a country.

“If you stop functioning, it doesn’t matter what policies and dreams we have as leaders, they will never be achieved,” he said.

He said the public service had transformed over the past 41 years and it came with huge challenges.

O’Neill said over the past five or six years, there had been at times a clash of ideas, a clash over the manner in which services were delivered to the people.

“It does not matter who comes into Government, the main thing is that the public service must be resolute in its stand,” he said.

O’Neill acknowledged the heads of department and state agencies for their support and leadership.

“You can be proud that you have done well for your country,” he said.

“If any of your ministers are not complying with the process and standards that is expected of him or her, you have every right to complain to me.”

Like this: Like Loading...