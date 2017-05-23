Polling areas centralised for security reasons: EC

By JAMES GUMUNO

SOME polling places in Jiwaka will be centralised for security reasons, says Electoral Commissioner.

Commissioner Patilias Gamato said having them in one location made security work easier and the other reason was reducing the risk of being caught up in tribal fights.

Concerns have been raised by candidates and their supporters over centralising 19 polling places to the new Singirok army barracks and Nondugl Station in North Waghi, Jiwaka.

“The decision to centralise and gazette these polling places is for security reasons and nothing else,” Gamato said.

He said changes made to nine polling places centralised at Singirok barracks and 10 centralised at Nondugl Station were because of tribal fights and traditional tribal enemy zones in the area.

Gamato said he decided the move on advice from police, taking into consideration less limited security resources and manpower requirements.

He said centralising polling places was the initiative of police security to effectively monitor and coordinate disturbances from the polling places.

Gamato said if the PNGEC did not heed police advice, then issues such as hijacking of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters and polling officials as experienced in past elections would remain a real risk again.

He pointed out that by law, the returning officer of an electorate had the power to appoint polling places and prepare polling schedules and not necessarily the election manager in the province.

Paul Wan, one of the 29 candidates contesting for North Waghi open seat, said recently that tribal enemies were put together at Singirok army barracks.

He said that just last year, the people of Kapalku 1, 2 and Numbkora of Nondugl local level government fought with Boliba 1 and 2 in the Banz LLG with guns and resulted in eight deaths.

He said the peace ceremony is yet to take place after the fight stopped.

Wan said that for some unknown reason these tribal enemies were being put together at the new polling place at Singirok barracks.

He said the five polling places there, including existing polling places like Tolu 1, Tolu 2, Kendu 1 and Kendu 2 were now together at Singirok barracks.

