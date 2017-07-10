Polling complete in majority of electorates: Official

POLLING in most parts of the country has ended with the counting process well underway, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He said extension to the polling period would be allowed for some electorates mainly because of the remote locations.

They include the Bundi local level government (LLG) in Usino-Bundi, Madang, the Josephstaal and Arabaca LLGs of Middle Ramu in Madang, Kikori in Gulf, Bamu LLG in Middle Fly of Western, and most parts of South Fly district.

He said Usino-Bundi and Middle Ramu had requested for extension due to the remote locations, disputes over the roll and security issues. “These LLGs have started late so they will complete on Friday,” Gamato said.

He said Kikori would also have an extension to allow for teams to reach voters.

Gamato said Bamu LLG would have an extension due to bad weather, as well as most of South Fly outside of Daru Urban.

“Let me remind the country that counting, under the limited preferential voting system takes a while but we will manage that and try to get the results out as soon as possible,” Gamato said.

He said counting had started in more than 10 per cent of electorates and would be in full swing this week.

Hela has completed polling and has started counting;

Southern Highlands has completed polling with counting to have started on Saturday;

Enga polled on Friday after some delay;

Western Highlands polled last Thursday with Mt Hagen on Saturday;

Jiwaka went to the polls last Thursday;

Eastern Highlands has completed polling with counting having started on Saturday;

Morobe completed polling on Friday, with Nawae having started counting on Saturday, while the other nine districts will start today;

has completed polling apart from Usino-Bundi and Middle Ramu. Counting for Madang will start tomorrow;

East Sepik has completed polling with counting to start tomorrow;

West Sepik polling ended on Saturday with counting to start this week;

Manus has completed polling with counting having started yesterday;

New Ireland has finished with counting having started on Saturday;

East New Britain has completed polling with counting having started yesterday;

West New Britain has completed polling, with counting having started yesterday (Sunday);

Autonomous region of Bougainville has completed polling with counting having started yesterday;

NCD has completed polling with counting underway;

Central has completed polling with counting to start today;

Milne Bay has completed polling with counting to start this week;

Northern has completed with counting to start tomorrow;

Gulf has completed polling with counting to start this week;

Western has not completed polling with no date set for counting.

Like this: Like Loading...