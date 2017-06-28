Polling to be conducted without police

By NICHOLAS SIREO

SOME polling teams in the Raicoast district of Madang will conduct polling without police presence due to shortage of police personnel.

Returning officer for Raicoast Cherubim Lai said polling started yesterday after the late arrival of polling materials and security issues.

“Some teams will have to conduct polling without police presence and that is a grave concern,” Lai said.

“We hope nothing serious happens in areas where polling is conducted without security.”

Lai told The National that a police officer was expected to provide security for each team but that was impossible due to lack of police manpower.

“Our polling was delayed but polling teams were sent out yesterday to start polling and some went with police escort while others had to go without any escort,” he said.

Madang election manager Peter Yasaro confirmed that he was aware of the security situation in Raicoast.

“Many polling teams will conduct polling in certain polling locations without police presence as there is shortage of police officers at the moment,” Lai said.

A candidate for Raicoast Herick Sabai described the lack of polling security as a recipe for disaster in the district.

“It is very risky and I am not sure if this is due to funding or lack of policemen,” he said.

“Local police were even asking candidates to help them with funding so I hope this polling finishes well.”

