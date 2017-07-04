Polling in Gulf hinterlands starts late

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

POLLING in the mountainous villages of Gulf started yesterday and is expected to be completed in a few days, an official says.

Gulf election manager Tore Poevare told The National yesterday that the polling in the area was delayed because the helicopter to transport the polling officials did not arrive as expected.

“The only delay for polling in the mountainous villages was caused by the helicopter delay to transport officials to their respective polling stations,” Poevare said.

“However, only one helicopter did come yesterday and transported the polling officials to the mountainous villages of Kerema and Kikori.”

Poevare said local level governments that started polling yesterday were Kotidanga and Kaintiba in Kerema and Baimuru, Ihu and East and West Kikori in the Kikori open.

“For all the coastal villages and Kerema Urban, the polling has already started, with some already being completed,” Poevare said.

“Polling has been quiet throughout Gulf.

“The only problem that we encountered was the common roll, where most people had no names — similar to what was experienced in other parts of the country.”

Meanwhile, Poevare said the counting for the Gulf regional seat would be done at the Catholic Hall, Kerema open at the Old National Broadcasting Building and Kikori open at the provincial assembly hall.

Like this: Like Loading...