Polling in Morobe expected to end tomorrow

POLLING in Morobe is expected to end tomorrow.

According to the Gazette on the allocation of polling places, the Ririwo ward in Sambe village in the Sialum rural local level government area of Tewae-Siassi would be the last place for polling in the province.

Yesterday, polling was conducted in 10 locations as it wound down.

The places were Bulolo (1), Huon Gulf (1), Kabwum (1), Menyamya (3) and Tewai-Siassi (4).

Today, polling was scheduled to be conducted in another seven locations in Bulolo (1) and Tewai-Siassi (6).

Election manager Simon Soheke told The National that election was going according to schedule despite a few setbacks experienced at different polling locations.

“One of the biggest challenges we have faced was with the electoral update,” Soheke said.

