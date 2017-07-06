Polling in Jiwaka ends without major issues, official says

By REBECCA KUKU in Jiwaka

Polling in Jiwaka ended without any major issues, says provincial election manager Rossie Pandinau.

Pandinau said polling teams and security personnel were transferred back to Jimi on Tuesday.

“The turnout was good, we didn’t experience much trouble or violence in the province except for the Singirok Barracks polling area,” Pandinau said.

She said the three wards – Ngumb Kora and Kapulak One and Two – did not vote as the polling station was in their tribal enemy territory.

“I’ve raised the issue already to my superiors and still awaiting their directives on the matter.

“Otherwise, polling in the province was conducted peacefully.”

Pandinau said the date for counting depended on when all the polled ballot boxes were picked up.

