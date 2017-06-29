Polling likely despite hiccups

By STAFF REPORTERS

POLLING in Port Moresby is expected to proceed as scheduled tomorrow although the question over the legality of the public holiday declared by Governor Powes Parkop is yet to be clarified.

Parkop admitted yesterday – the second time this week – that he did not have the powers to declare a public holiday.

But he would do so to allow city residents to go and cast their votes in the one-day polling.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari said Parkop did not have the power to declare a public holiday.

“Only the Cabinet has the power to do that,” Lupari said yesterday.

Lupari said public servants had been given time off to cast their vote. He urged business houses to do the same.

But Parkop said yesterday “whether the National Executive Council (Cabinet) makes the decision or not, I am making this decision as the governor”.

He said he understood the concerns of businesses about expected loss in revenue.

“But it is only one day in five years and it’s important that we respect our citizens’ constitutional rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, the presiding officers of Moresby North-West have petitioned the Electoral Commission to pay their allowances before they conduct polling tomorrow.

The 29 presiding officers of Ward One and Ward 11 said they would only turn up if their allowances were paid prior.

Spokesperson Alois Kaluweh said they also wanted polling logistics to be delivered on time and transport to be provided to them.

